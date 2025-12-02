Azerbaijan Sheds Light On Cluster Munition Victims In Liberated Territories

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Statistical data indicate that a total of 233 residents of Baku, Ganja, Mingachevir, Tartar, and Fuzuli were among those affected by cluster munitions, said Hafiz Safikhanov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines Public Association, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 22nd Conference of the Mine Ban Convention and the presentation of the Landmine Monitor Report 2025 in Geneva, Safikhanov stated that among the victims, 8 are children, 13 women, while 182 individuals suffered injuries of varying severity, with the oldest victim recorded at 71 years old.

"Monitoring conducted in Azerbaijan's liberated districts located along the conditional border with Armenia has revealed evidence of the use of cluster munitions on the country's territory. Research shows that these weapons were deployed during both the First and Second Karabakh wars," he added.

He pointed out that, on August 15, 1992, two aircraft, without state registration numbers, dropped cluster bombs on Azerbaijani territory. This attack resulted in both civilian fatalities and injuries.

"Monitoring has shown that the districts of Fuzuli, Goranboy, Barda, and Tartar were targeted with cluster munitions. Furthermore, it has been reported that these weapons were also deployed during the Second Karabakh War," he explained.

In the aftermath of the Patriotic War, additional victims of cluster munitions were documented, with 12 individuals affected in the post-war period, he added.

Safikhanov clarified that "victims of cluster munitions" include those who lost their lives, sustained physical injuries, experienced psychological trauma, suffered social isolation, or faced challenges in exercising their rights. Among these victims were 21 servicemen, 2 of whom were killed and 19 injured