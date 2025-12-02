Azerbaijan Rolls Out Project To Create Economic Opportunities For Mine Victims
According to him, the above project has been launched with the financial support of South Korea through the International Trust Fund for Enhancing Human Security. The project aims to support the socio-economic integration of mine victims living in the most mine-affected regions of Azerbaijan. This involves providing financial resources through the mechanism of creating small businesses, as well as reducing poverty and strengthening social equality.
"The project covers several key sectors, in particular, poverty reduction, gender equality, child protection, and health. Increasing family income will lead to better health, education, and nutrition opportunities, as well as promote the development of the private sector and small businesses. This will lead to the creation of new jobs in communities.
The project will be implemented in the Fuzuli, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Tartar, and Tovuz districts," Safikhanov added
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment