Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Money Supply Continues Upward Trend In Dec. 2025

2025-12-02 05:07:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2.​ Azerbaijan's money supply reached 22.1 billion manat ($13 billion) as of December 1, 2025, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The data reveal that this signifies a surge of 733.3 million manat ($431.2 million), equating to a 3.4 percent uptick, relative to the baseline established at the commencement of November 1, 2025.

The analytics indicate that the monetary base has expanded by 1.21 billion manat ($71 million), reflecting a 5.8 percent increase since the onset of the fiscal year, and by 1.55 billion manat ($91 million), representing a 7.5 percent growth over the preceding annual cycle.

