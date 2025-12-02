Azerbaijan's Money Supply Continues Upward Trend In Dec. 2025

The data reveal that this signifies a surge of 733.3 million manat ($431.2 million), equating to a 3.4 percent uptick, relative to the baseline established at the commencement of November 1, 2025. The analytics indicate that the monetary base has expanded by 1.21 billion manat ($71 million), reflecting a 5.8 percent increase since the onset of the fiscal year, and by 1.55 billion manat ($91 million), representing a 7.5 percent growth over the preceding annual cycle.

