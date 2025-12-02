Dry Weather Sparks Health Concerns In Pakistan Rain And Snow Expected Soon

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Pakistan is currently experiencing severe drought-like conditions, with a prolonged lack of rainfall causing widespread dust in many regions.

Health experts warn that the dusty environment is contributing to a rise in respiratory illnesses, particularly affecting the elderly and children, resulting in increased cases of nose, throat, and chest infections.

Meteorologists say the situation is likely to persist, as most parts of the country are expected to remain cold and dry in the coming days. Mountainous regions will continue to face extremely cold temperatures, especially during early morning and nighttime hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), dense fog and smog are likely to blanket the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The country's lowest temperature was recorded in Skardu at minus 10°C, while Gilgit-Baltistan and Kalat experienced lows of minus 6°C.

The PMD has further indicated that nighttime temperatures in northern areas may drop even further over the next two days. Beginning December 5, rain accompanied by strong winds is expected at scattered locations in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir, with snowfall likely over the higher mountain ranges.

Weather experts anticipate that precipitation in these regions will continue on December 6, while December 7 is also expected to bring rain and snowfall to parts of Gilgit-Baltistan.