Kuwaiti Amb. Presents Credentials As Non-Resident Envoy To Turkmenistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Turkiye Abdulaziz Al-Adwani presented on Tuesday, his credentials as Kuwait's non-resident ambassador to Turkmenistan to Parliament Speaker Dunya Gozel Gilmanova during a ceremony held in Ashgabat.
A statement by the Kuwaiti Embassy in Ankara, said that Ambassador Al-Adwani conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, along with their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Turkmenistan.
Al-Adwani praised the strong Kuwait-Turkmenistan relations, marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.
He reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields and continuing coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest in support of shared goals, and for the benefit of their peoples. (end) ast
