China Expels Japanese Vessel From Waters Of Disputed Islands
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- China announced on Tuesday that its Coast Guard expelled a Japanese vessel after it allegedly entered the waters of disputed islands in the East China Sea, describing the incident as an illegal intrusion requiring action.
Xinhua state-run news agency said a coast guard spokesman reported that officers applied control measures under Chinese law to warn the Japanese trawler Ryoumaru, and push it out of waters around the Diaoyu Islands which China claims.
Beijing urged Tokyo to halt actions it described as violations and provocations, asserting the islands are Chinese territory and vowing to continue patrols and law-enforcement operations to defend sovereignty and maritime interests in nearby waters.
The announcement came amid worsening diplomatic tensions after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said last month that any use of force against Taiwan could justify a military response, a comment China condemned as overstepping the line.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Japan's leader tied her nation's security to Taiwan and hinted at force against China, surpassing Tokyo's stated defensive stance and prompting warnings over renewed militarism and deviations from post-war.
He urged Tokyo to reflect on its history and fulfill international duties, warning that rising military spending, relaxed arms-export rules and pursuit of collective self-defense could erode commitments in the Cairo and Potsdam Declarations. (end)


