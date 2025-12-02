Users Free To Keep Or Delete Sanchar Saathi: Union Minister Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi- Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the Sanchar Saathi app, a fraud reporting app the government wants pre-installed on all devices, can be deleted by users.

Users can decide to keep the Sanchar Saathi app or delete it, Scindia told reporters on Tuesday.

The Department of Telecom has directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its fraud reporting app, Sanchar Saathi, is pre-installed on all new devices and installed via a software update on existing handsets.

According to the direction dated November 28, all mobile phones that will be manufactured in India or imported after 90 days from the date of issuing of the order will need to have the app.

All mobile phone companies are required to report compliance to the DoT within 120 days.