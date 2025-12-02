Matt Schissler Supports Aztec Airways Expansion Into Great Exuma

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The new route deepens Aztec's reach across the Bahamian Out Islands and reinforces its commitment to reliable, regional air service. The twice-weekly flights will depart from the airline's private terminal at Fort Lauderdale International Airport and mark another step in Aztec's steady growth across the region.“Great Exuma represents what makes the Bahamas special,” said Schissler.“It's a beautiful place with growing demand, and Aztec is making it easier to get there.”

The new flight will depart from Aztec Airways' private terminal at Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) and arrive at Great Exuma International Airport (GGT). It will run twice weekly, every Thursday and Sunday, to support both leisure and business travelers. The route builds on a year of steady expansion across the Family Islands, including improved partnerships with resorts, enhanced customer outreach, and increased staffing in local markets.

Stuart Hanley, Founder and CEO of Aztec Airways, noted the strategic importance of the launch.“Great Exuma is truly one of the crown jewels of the Bahamas,” he said.“We are thrilled to begin service there and to continue doing what we do best-providing reliable, easy travel to the Out Islands.”

The launch comes at a time of renewed interest in regional carriers that offer personal, consistent service. Travelers are seeking alternatives to large commercial hubs, especially for Caribbean getaways. Aztec's direct routes, private terminal, and hands-on service model continue to win praise from both new and returning customers.

Schissler, who joined the board of Aztec Airways in 2021, brings deep experience in business development and growth strategy. He is best known for founding Cord Blood America, Inc., a stem cell storage company he led from 2003 to 2012. Under his leadership, the company expanded to serve clients across the United States, Germany, Argentina, and China. He later launched several private investment funds focused on small and mid-cap companies with strong upside. He also founded Work Your Core Investments, a fund focused on fitness and franchise opportunities.

“This expansion shows what smart, focused growth looks like,” Schissler said.“Aztec continues to create value for travelers and communities alike. I'm proud to support the work they're doing.”

Aztec Airways was founded in 1998 and operates under FAA Part 135 as an on-demand and scheduled commuter air carrier. The airline serves multiple destinations throughout the Bahamas and South Florida, using a model built on access, comfort, and direct routing.

With holiday travel season approaching, the Great Exuma launch positions Aztec to meet growing demand for high-quality regional service. The new route also brings increased visibility to Exuma's resorts, guides, and small businesses-many of whom have partnered with Aztec to promote local tourism.

In its release, the airline stated,“This launch underscores our growing role in connecting communities, supporting island economies, and delivering seamless access to the beauty of the Bahamas- all year round.”

More route updates and announcements are expected as Aztec Airways continues to expand.

