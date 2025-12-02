Turkish Airlines Launches Smart Tagged Baggage Service

Dhaka: Turkish Airlines has partnered with Samsung to launch a Smart Tagged Baggage Service using SmartThings Find, enabling passengers to track luggage equipped with Galaxy SmartTag from Dec. 1.

The airline is the first globally to use SmartThings technology for baggage tracking.

Passengers can also upload luggage photos in the SmartThings Find app for easier identification, and the carrier plans to extend location-based features to other digital services.

Turkish Airlines CIO Kerem Kızıltunç said the partnership supports its digitalisation drive, while Samsung executive Jaeyeon Jung said it expands SmartThings Find through cross-industry collaborations.

The deal marks another step in the Turkish flag carrier's efforts to improve the travel experience through innovation.

-B