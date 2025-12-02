Can Sanchar Saathi Read Your Messages, Access Your Private Data? BJP MP Debunks All Claims

MENAFN - Live Mint) BJP MP Sambit Patra clarified that the Sanchar Saathi app is not for government surveillance. The app cannot access personal data, messages, or calls. Its main purpose is to enhance user security, prevent fraud, and track lost or stolen mobile phones.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Sambit Patra was quoted by PTI as saying,“People are asking whether the Sanchar Saathi app is meant for government snooping. Does the government want to spy on you? No - N-O - no. The government does not want to spy on anyone."

He added,“The Sanchar Saathi app cannot read your messages. It cannot listen to your calls, neither the calls you make nor the calls you receive. Sanchar Saathi cannot listen to your calls. It cannot access your private or personal data. Sanchar Saathi cannot reach or breach your personal data. It cannot read messages, cannot hear calls, and cannot breach personal information.”

Patra's remarks came after the opposition MPs raised concerns over the compulsory installation of this app on smartphones. The backlash started when the Department of Telecom (DoT) instructed phone manufacturers and importers to pre-install its Sanchar Saathi app, which detects fraud, on all new devices within 90 days.

What is the purpose of Sanchar Saathi app?

Elaborating on the use of the app, Patra noted, "So, what is the purpose of Sanchar Saathi if it cannot do any of this? Its purpose is to provide security to users. It helps prevent fraud. It can track stolen or lost mobile phones and ensure that they are recovered and returned to their owners. Fraud prevention, user safety, and tracking lost or stolen mobile phones, that is what Sanchar Saathi is designed to do.”

Patra addresses opposition claims

Speaking on Opposition MPs' claim over user privacy, Patra said, "Naturally, those who feel they have done all kinds of wrong things through their phones will probably not use the Sanchar Saathi app... I challenge you, check their mobile phones. You will most likely not find the Sanchar Saathi app installed, because they are afraid.

He added, "They know the truth, even though the app cannot read messages, cannot listen to calls, and cannot breach any data. But because they have wrongdoing on their minds, they keep worrying: 'We have done so many misdeeds... if we install this app, what if we get caught?' This fear is inside them, even though the app does none of the things they are afraid of.”