IMD Issues Orange Alert For Chennai As Cyclone Ditwah Brings Heavy Rainfall - Check Weather Prediction

The effects of Cyclone Ditwah are still ongoing in Tamil Nadu as the deep depression created by it continued to batter Chennai and several other districts on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for Chennai and four other districts as they continued to see very heavy rainfall on the day.

Heavy spells accompanied by moderate thunderstorms with maximum wind velocity of 40 - 60 kmph are likely in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, the IMD said in its latest bulletin, as the impact of Cyclone Ditwah continued.

Cyclone Ditwah effect: Orange alert for Chennai, four other districts

The IMD placed Chennai on orange alert for Tuesday, December 2, as the city experienced heavy rainfall due to the effect of Cyclone Ditwah.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolates places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts, the IMD said in its bulletin.

It placed Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry on yellow alert and predicted heavy rain over isolated places in these areas.

IMD prediction for tomorrow: Coimbatore under orange alert

On December 3, the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in three regions including Nilgiris, Erode and Coimbatore districts. It placed the districts under orange alert.

“Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Salem and Namakkal districts,” the met department said, placing these districts under orange alert.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said that the depression, essentially the remnants of cyclone Ditwa, moved southwest as it continued to bring rain.

“The Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of westcentral Bay of Bengal, North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & South Andhra Pradesh coasts moved slowly south-southwestwards with the speed of 3 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 02nd December 2025 over the same region, near latitude 12.8°N and longitude 80.5°E, about 40 km east-southeast of Chennai (India), 120 km northeast of Puducherry (India), 140 km northeast of Cuddalore (India) and 190 km south-southeast of Nellore (India). The minimum distance of the Centre of the depression from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 25 km,” it said.

“It is very likely to continue to move slowly southwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and maintain its intensity of depression till evening of today, the 2nd December. Thereafter, while moving towards the coast it is very likely to weaken into a Well-marked low-pressure area during subsequent 12 hours,” the IMD said.