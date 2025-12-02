Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Q4 2025 V1 And Halborn Security Ahead Of $20M Raised Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new development update has placed Mutuum Finance (MUTM) back in the spotlight. As the project moves closer to its Q4 2025 V1 release, attention around this DeFi new crypto continues to grow. With audited contracts and rapid community expansion, analysts watching top crypto trends say the next few months may define the project's early trajectory.









Why Interest Is Increasing

Mutuum Finance is developing a dual lending protocol designed to support borrowing and lending activity on-chain. Users supply assets such as ETH or USDT and receive mtTokens in return. These mtTokens rise in value as borrowers repay interest, giving suppliers natural yield tied to real protocol usage. Borrowers access liquidity with adjustable interest rates and follow collateral rules that protect the system during market volatility.

Investor interest has risen steadily this year. Mutuum Finance has raised $19.1 million so far and has attracted more than 18,300 holders. The team states that this early traction is an important signal as the project prepares for the rollout of its first public version.

Price Progress, Phase Status, and Community Activity

The presale opened in early 2025 at $0.01. The token now trades at $0.035, reflecting a 250% increase during the early stages of development. Analysts say this steady rise indicates consistent demand rather than short-term speculation.

Mutuum Finance is now in Phase 6, and allocation is nearly complete. This stage sits above 98%, leaving very little supply at the current price. Each presale phase comes with a fixed token amount and a fixed price. When a phase sells out, the next phase begins at a higher level.

Daily activity is supported by the 24-hour leaderboard, where the top contributor earns $500 in MUTM. This system has helped maintain regular inflow and increased visibility throughout the presale.

Token Distribution and Access

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens. Out of this, 1.82 billion tokens (45.5%) were allocated for presale stages. More than 810 million tokens have been purchased by early contributors. Analysts say this wide early distribution helps stabilize long-term performance by keeping a large share of supply in community hands rather than concentrated among a few holders.

To simplify participation, Mutuum Finance supports card payments, allowing new users to join without extra steps or complicated transfers. The team reports that this has contributed to rising participation, especially in regions where traditional crypto funding methods are less convenient.

V1 and Phase 2 Progress Ahead of the Testnet

One of the key catalysts drawing attention is the upcoming testnet release. Mutuum Finance confirmed on its official X account that the V1 protocol will launch on Sepolia in Q4 2025. The first version will include the liquidity pool, mtTokens, debt tracking, and the liquidator bot. ETH and USDT will be the initial supported assets.





Alongside the testnet timeline, Mutuum Finance continues to advance through Phase 2 of its roadmap. This stage includes final smart contract development, front-end and back-end integration, security improvements, feature refinement, and internal testing. These updates suggest the protocol is moving from concept to execution, which analysts say is an important milestone for any new crypto project.

Security Foundation and Halborn Review

Security has been central to the project's messaging. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score, a rating that stands out among early-stage DeFi projects. In addition, Halborn Security is performing an in-depth review of the lending and borrowing contracts to prepare them for the testnet launch.

The team also operates a $50,000 bug bounty to identify any vulnerabilities early. Analysts say this comprehensive focus on safety helps build confidence, especially for a protocol centered on lending, collateral, and on-chain liquidations.

Why Analysts Are Watching MUTM Closely

Several analysts who follow early-stage DeFi ecosystems say Mutuum Finance may be setting up for a strong entry into the next market cycle. They point to the combination of rising funding, steady holder growth, audited infrastructure, and near-complete Phase 6 allocation.

With the token up 250% from its starting price and the V1 launch approaching, market commentators suggest that Mutuum Finance could enter the next stage with broader visibility. The project's dual lending design, stablecoin plans, and preparation for multi-chain support place it among top crypto candidates that may benefit from increasing DeFi activity in 2026.

Mutuum Finance is approaching a major milestone as it nears $20 million raised and completes Phase 6 with more than 98% allocation. With the V1 testnet confirmed for Q4 2025, audited contracts, and ongoing development under Phase 2, the project has positioned itself as one of the more notable new crypto entries this year. Further updates are expected as the team moves closer to the testnet launch and prepares for broader community testing.

