10 Best Suvs In 2025: Toyota Fortuner To Hyundai Creta-Top Models That Deliver Power, Tech & Comfort

SUVs will continue to dominate the market in 2025, with automakers introducing strong engines, enhanced safety systems, futuristic interiors, and long-range EV choices.

Whether you need a family-friendly SUV, a robust off-roader, or a premium luxury vehicle, the 2025 collection has something for everyone. Here's a thorough look at the top ten SUVs for 2025, based on performance, features, design, value, and consumer demand

In 2025, the Scorpio-N continues to surprise with its muscular body, powerful diesel engine, and superb ride quality. It's a popular choice for lengthy drives and rugged terrain.

The new Creta, a bestseller, features a redesigned exterior, a panoramic digital cockpit, enhanced ADAS, and hybrid powertrain options. It is still the most complete midsize SUV for daily usage.

The 2025 Fortuner remains the king of tough SUVs, with a redesigned look, improved ADAS safety systems, and a more economical diesel engine. Its off-road prowess and brand reliability make it a popular choice in India and other regions.

With class-leading technologies like a 360-degree camera, ADAS Level 2, and a luxury interior, the 2025 Seltos is one of the most well-balanced small SUVs available.

The Harrier EV, one of the most anticipated SUVs of 2025, has luxury style, a stated range of 500+ km, enhanced safety features, and linked technology. It's great for those who want a powerful electric SUV.

Maruti's electric breakthrough, the e-Vitara, offers a 500-kilometer range, rapid charging, and smart interior amenities. It offers low operating costs and ample space, making it a game-changer in the affordable EV market.

The 2025 Hector has a new grille, enhanced ADAS, and a smoother engine. Its huge internal room and large touchscreen continue to entice family consumers.

The Taisor, one of the most value-packed small SUVs of 2025, combines hybrid efficiency, striking style, and Toyota reliability-all at an affordable price.

Honda enters the EV competition with the Elevate EV, which boasts a range of around 450 km, luxurious interiors, and dependable build quality. It's intended for urban customers who value both appearance and functionality.

The redesigned XUV700 remains a popular choice because to its strong engines, panoramic smart display, Level 2 ADAS, and exceptional ride comfort. It remains one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its category.