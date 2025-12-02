Sanchar Saathi App Is Not Mandatory, Can Be Deleted: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday asserted that activation of 'Sanchar Saathi' app on mobile handsets is not mandatory and it is fully up to the consumers to use it or delete it like any other app.

Scindia Stresses App is Voluntary, Not Mandatory

Scindia on Tuesday clarified that the Sanchar Saathi application is entirely voluntary for consumers, reiterating that neither installation nor activation is mandatory. Addressing reporters outside Parliament, he stressed that users retain full autonomy; those who do not wish to use the app are free not to register, and they may also delete it at any time.

"If you want to activate it, do so. If you do not want to activate it, don't. Delete it if you wish. It is entirely your choice," said the minister.

App's Role in Curbing Fraud, Rebuts Misinformation

Scindia emphasised that misinformation should not overshadow the app's consumer-protection benefits, noting that the platform has contributed to preventing financial frauds amounting to Rs 22,800 crore in 2024.

"Opposition doesn't have any agenda (mudda), and they want to find out agenda (mudda). We can't help the Opposition," Scindia said.

Opposition's criticism of the initiative is misplaced. He underscored that Sanchar Saathi is designed as a participatory, citizen-centric tool enabling individuals to secure their own mobile identities.

A Citizen-Centric Tool for Mobile Security

Through the app and the associated online portal, users can verify whether a device's IMEI number is genuine, report misuse of telecom services, and check active mobile connections registered in their name.

Operational Impact and Success Metrics

Scindia highlighted the initiative's operational impact. To date, the Sanchar Saathi portal has recorded 20 crore downloads, while the mobile app itself has been downloaded over 1.5 crore times.

He reported that 2.25 crore mobile connections linked to suspicious or fraudulent activities have been deactivated. Additionally, the system has helped trace nearly 20 lakh stolen devices, with 7.5 lakh of those phones successfully returned to their rightful owners.

"Our responsibility is to help consumers and maintain their safety. What is Sanchar Saathi? Sanchar Saathi is an app and a portal through which consumer themselves are able to secure them." the minister added.

Surveillance Claims Rejected, Pre-installation for Awareness

Rejecting allegations of surveillance, Scindia stated unequivocally that the app contains no provisions for snooping or call monitoring.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued directions requiring manufacturers and importers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on devices sold in India to enhance consumer awareness and curb the circulation of duplicate or tampered IMEIs.

Cybersecurity Framework and Platform Support

Developed under the Telecom Cyber Security framework, Sanchar Saathi supports users on both Android and iOS platforms, enabling verification of device authenticity and reporting of suspected fraud, thereby strengthening India's broader telecom-cybersecurity ecosystem. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)