Year Ender 2025: Virat Kohli To Alia Bhatt 10 Most-Followed Indian On Instagram

As 2025 comes to a close, India's most-followed Instagram accounts show who ruled social media this year. From cricketers to Bollywood stars, these celebrities have gained millions of followers, making them the most popular names online.

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli tops India's Instagram charts with 274 million followers. His engaging posts, cricket updates, fitness routines, and personal glimpses keep fans worldwide hooked on his social media.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 99.2 million followers, making him the most-followed politician on Instagram. His posts on governance, public welfare, and initiatives resonate with millions across the country.

Shraddha Kapoor stands strong in social media with 94.9 million followers. Her updates about films, fashion, and personal life consistently garner attention from her massive fan base.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has 93.6 million Instagram followers. From Hollywood projects to Indian films, fashion shoots, and family moments, her feed connects with fans worldwide.

Alia Bhatt commands 86.6 million followers, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses, movie promotions, and lifestyle content. Her relatable posts continue to grow her fan following on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone has 80.5 million followers, blending updates about films, fashion, fitness, and philanthropy. Her influence extends from Bollywood to global platforms.

Katrina Kaif closely follows with 80.4 million followers, sharing her professional milestones, fitness routines, and personal moments with fans who adore her elegance and charm.

Singer Neha Kakkar has 78.3 million followers. Her Instagram is a mix of song releases, live performances, and personal life, keeping her fanbase engaged across India.

Salman Khan commands 72.1 million followers, posting film updates, charity initiatives, and personal photos. His loyal fanbase actively engages with every post on the platform.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez rounds off the top 10 with 70.4 million followers, sharing lifestyle, travel, fitness, and behind-the-scenes movie moments, making her one of India's most-followed Instagram personalities.