AIDWA Protests In Shimla, Demands BJP MLA Hans Raj's Resignation

The Akhil Bharatiya Janwadi Mahila Samiti (All India Democratic Women's Association AIDWA) on Tuesday held a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla, demanding the resignation of BJP MLA from Churah, Hans Raj, who has been accused in an alleged case of sexual assault involving a minor girl. AIDWA leaders and women protesters raised slogans seeking the MLA's removal from his post and action in the case.

Protesters' Demands

Speaking to the media during the protest, Falma Chauhan, President of the Himachal Pradesh Democratic Women's Committee, said, "We are protesting against BJP MLA Hans Raj. As you know, he has been granted bail, but under the POCSO Act, bail is generally not permissible. Through this protest, we demand that his membership of the Legislative Assembly should be cancelled. The bail granted to him should also be revoked. The survivor and her family must be given protection," she said.

Falma Chauhan further added, "We also demand the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a retired senior officer. You know how influential the MLA is; he can influence the investigation in any manner. Other names have also surfaced in this case. Those involved must be brought forward, and a fair investigation should be ensured," she said. Alleging that attempts were being made to suppress the case. "When such an incident happens to a poor family, only they can understand the pain and the trauma their child is going through. A political effort is being made to bury the matter. That is why we want an impartial investigation," Falma Chauhan added.

Warning of State-wide Action

Warning of state-wide action, Chauhan said, "If this does not happen, AIDWA will protest across Himachal Pradesh against the MLA. We will also raise the issue in the Assembly and Parliament, where rapist MLAs and MPs continue to sit. We will bring this matter before the entire country," she said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)