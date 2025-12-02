Bioterrorism Warning: Jaishankar Urges Global Preparedness

EAM S. Jaishankar sounded a strong global alert, stressing that bioterrorism is no longer a hypothetical threat. Speaking at a conference on 50 years of the Biological Weapons Convention, he highlighted gaps in the BWC and urged nations to modernise biosecurity frameworks to counter rising misuse by non-state actors.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.