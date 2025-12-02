Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bioterrorism Warning: Jaishankar Urges Global Preparedness


EAM S. Jaishankar sounded a strong global alert, stressing that bioterrorism is no longer a hypothetical threat. Speaking at a conference on 50 years of the Biological Weapons Convention, he highlighted gaps in the BWC and urged nations to modernise biosecurity frameworks to counter rising misuse by non-state actors.

