Bengaluru: Airport Café Staff Booked After Worm Found In Food Youth Denies Extortion Allegation

In a troubling incident that highlights concerns over food safety and the alleged misuse of legal complaints, a 19-year-old traveller has approached the police against a café at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). He claimed that he discovered a worm in the food served to him and was later falsely implicated in an extortion case. The complaint was filed nearly five months after the incident, following the youth's assertion that the restaurant's allegation had damaged his reputation and caused him significant distress. Police have now registered a case against the café's staff and management after reportedly finding no indication that the youth attempted extortion.

Youth Alleges Contaminated Food Served at Airport Restaurant

The complainant stated that he and his friends were travelling from Bengaluru to Guwahati on 24 July when they stopped for breakfast at the airport café. After ordering a plate of pongal and coffee, he allegedly spotted a worm in the dish. He informed the staff, who offered to replace the meal, but the youth decided to leave for his flight without raising a commotion. Passengers nearby recorded photographs and video clips of the incident, which later circulated among witnesses.

Café Files Complaint Alleging Extortion

The next day, the café lodged a complaint accusing the youth of demanding Rs 25 lakh in compensation. According to the young traveller, he came to know of this allegation only through media reports. He maintained that he was already on the aircraft at the time mentioned in the café's complaint and categorically denied making any demand for money. He also stated that he had no connection to the phone numbers that the restaurant claimed were used to threaten its staff.

The café, in a statement issued in July, had dismissed the allegation of contaminated food, describing it as a staged act intended to defame the brand and extract money.

Police Find No Evidence of Extortion

Investigators have reportedly found no material to support the allegation that the youth attempted extortion. The timeline provided by the airline and the youth's travel records also appeared to contradict the restaurant's version of events.

Case Registered Against Restaurant Staff and Management

Following the youth's recent complaint, a case has been registered against the café's staff and management. The charges include food adulteration, providing false evidence, criminal conspiracy and causing harm. Police are expected to question employees and examine CCTV footage from the café as part of the investigation.