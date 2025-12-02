Drones Attack Oil Depot In Russia's Oryol Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the ASTRA Telegram channel

It is noted that residents first reported the attack on social media.

Later, the Governor of the Oryol region, Andrey Klychkov, confirmed a fire“at facilities of the fuel and energy complex in the Livny district.”

“Overnight, the Oryol region again came under a UAV attack, which resulted in a fire at facilities of the fuel and energy complex in the Livny district. There were no casualties. The Russian Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief personnel are working at the scene, and necessary measures to eliminate the consequences are underway,” Klychkov wrote.

The Orelnefteprodukt oil depot is located in Livny. Earlier, on 24 January 2025, this facility had already been attacked by drones.

According to the BBC, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported the“destruction of 45 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles overnight.”

As reported by Ukrinform, several days ago, drones attacked the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region.