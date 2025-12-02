Another Russian Vessel Reports Attack In Black Sea Turkish Ministry Of Transport
“The tanker MIDVOLGA-2 reported an attack 80 miles off our coast while en route from Russia to Georgia with a cargo of sunflower oil. The vessel, which currently has 13 crew members on board, was not damaged and did not request assistance,” the statement said.
It is also noted that the tanker is now proceeding under its own power toward Sinop on Türkiye's Black Sea coast.
No additional details about the attack have been provided.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 39 of 62 Russian drones
As reported by Ukrinform, on 28 November, the Security Service of Ukraine's Sea Baby naval drones struck two sanctioned oil tankers, KAIRO and VIRAT, belonging to Russia's shadow fleet in the Black Sea. Later, it was reported that another Russian oil tanker had also been attacked.
