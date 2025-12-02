Operational Support System (OSS) Modernization Global Market Report 2025 Current And Future Trends Till 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Operational Support System (OSS) Modernization Market Worth?Over the past few years, the market size for the modernisation of the operational support system (OSS) has experienced significant growth. It is projected to escalate from $14.29 billion in 2024 to $16.34 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This historical growth is a result of factors such as the amplified demand for operational efficiency in the telecommunications sector, the escalating adoption of digital transformation strategies within enterprises, the increasing complexity of traditional network infrastructures, heightened customer expectations for prompt service delivery, the broadening telecom subscriber base in burgeoning economies, and the growing regulatory demands for network transparency.

The market for modernizing the operational support system (OSS) is projected to experience a significant increase in the coming years, ballooning to $27.61 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. This expansion during the forecasted period can be credited to factors like an increased emphasis on operations centered around cloud-native businesses, burgeoning investments in updating digital infrastructure, the spread of 5G and next-gen network implementations, heightened focus on agility and adaptability in services, a rise in the need for data-centric decision making in operators, and the escalating competition that fuels optimization processes among service providers. Noteworthy trends for the forecasted period include the evolution of AI-based network automation, breakthroughs in cloud-native architecture for operational systems, progress in data orchestration and analytics for managing services, advancements in platforms for operational workflows that require little to no coding, exploration and betterment in predictive maintenance and error management solutions, and headway in frameworks that integrate APIs for viewing networks in real-time.

What Are The Factors Driving The Operational Support System (OSS) Modernization Market?

The advancement of 5G deployments is anticipated to spur the development of the operational support system (OSS) modernization market. The fifth generation of mobile network technology, or 5G, offers faster data transmission, reduced latency, and increased connection density compared to its predecessors. The escalating demand for rapid and dependable connectivity, due to an upsurge in data-heavy applications and immediate digital services, is driving the uptake of 5G. By allowing automated, scalable, and instantaneous management of intricate, cloud-based network functions, operational support system (OSS) modernization enhances 5G expansion. For example, data from 5G Americas, a representative body of operators and manufacturers in the Americas, revealed that global 5G connections hit 2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and forecasted an increase up to 8 billion by 2029. Consequently, the proliferation of 5G rollouts is fueling the ascension of the operational support system (OSS) modernization market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Operational Support System (OSS) Modernization Market?

Major players in the Operational Support System (OSS) Modernization Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

. Accenture plc

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Cisco Systems Inc.

. Oracle Corporation

. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited

. Capgemini SE

. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

. NEC Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Operational Support System (OSS) Modernization Market?

Leading businesses in the operational support system (OSS) modernization market are concentrating their efforts on integrating innovative technologies like generative AI (GenAI) into OSS modernization to boost automation, service agility, and operational efficiency. GenAI, a cutting-edge AI type, involves utilizing large language models and deep-learning methods to produce new content such as text, code, or configurations in response to natural language prompts. This allows for capabilities like automated service design, intelligent configuration creation, and accelerated product deployment. For example, in November 2023, Cerillion, a UK-based telecom software vendor, unveiled Cerillion 23.2, a business support system (BSS) and OSS suite powered by GenAI. This suite is intended to streamline product catalog management, hasten offer formation, and lower the time-to-market for telecom operators. It offers features like AI-enabled offer design, natural-language-driven product configuration, and effortless compatibility with Microsoft Office 365 for cross-platform accessibility. Cerillion 23.2 enhances business adaptability, minimizes manual configuration blunders, and encourages non-technical teams to innovate more rapidly, facilitating the comprehensive modernization of OSS settings.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Operational Support System (OSS) Modernization Market Share?

The operational support system (oss) modernization market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Network Management, Service Assurance, Billing And Revenue Management, Customer Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Telecommunications, Information Technology (IT) And Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Operation Support Software, Network Management Software, Service Assurance Software, Inventory Management Software, Resource Management Software, Order Management Software, Performance Monitoring Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Training And Education Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Operational Support System (OSS) Modernization Market?

In the Operational Support System (OSS) Modernization Global Market Report 2025, North America has been identified as the leading region in the given year, while it is predicted that Asia-Pacific will witness the quickest expansion during the forecast period. The report encompasses multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

