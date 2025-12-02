Melospeech Inc. Prepares To End Key California Regional Center Speech Therapy Contracts Ahead Of Reimbursement Rate Cuts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Melospeech Inc., one of the fastest-growing pediatric early intervention speech therapy providers in California, announced today that it is preparing to wind down several major contracts with California's Regional Center system due to significant reimbursement rate cuts scheduled to take effect early next year. The company cautions that the reductions will make it financially unsustainable to continue delivering high-quality speech and language services across multiple regions-particularly in underserved and rural parts of the state.

In less than five years, Melospeech expanded from a solo practice into a multi-regional provider serving children across Southern California, Northern California, the Inland Empire, and beyond. The company's rapid growth has been driven by strong clinical outcomes, a commitment to accessible care, and innovative technology that reduces delays and improves family support.

For years, Melospeech has partnered with California's Regional Center system to ensure that children-regardless of geography or household income-could access essential speech therapy services. These partnerships allowed Melospeech to develop a scalable model that reached communities long affected by chronic clinician shortages.

The upcoming reimbursement reductions are part of statewide cost-containment efforts tied to rising service demand, post-pandemic labor pressures, and broader budget challenges. While the state has expressed interest in maintaining a stable provider network, the new rates threaten the financial viability of many pediatric speech therapy agencies, placing families at risk of increased wait times and fewer provider options.

Melospeech engaged extensively with state and regional center leadership, presenting a redesigned service model aimed at increasing efficiency, strengthening family support, improving clinician utilization, and reducing administrative waste-without lowering reimbursement.

“We presented a modernized model that would save the state tens of millions of dollars while improving access and outcomes for families,” said Dr. Givona Sandiford, SLP, founder and CEO of Melospeech Inc.“There was a clear path forward that did not require rate cuts. Unfortunately, the opportunity was not taken.”

Therapy providers across California have warned that rate reductions will destabilize the network and make it harder for children to access timely services, with some starting petitions urging the state to reconsider. Even as a high-demand pediatric speech therapy provider, Melospeech notes it cannot absorb the impact of the reduced rates without risking long-term sustainability.

“Ending these contracts is the last thing we ever wanted,” said Dr. Sandiford.“We built our company to serve families in the California regional center system, especially in areas where children historically had little or no access to speech therapy. But remaining in these contracts under the new rates would put the entire organization-and the many other families we serve-at risk.”

Melospeech anticipates that winding down these contracts may result in increased waitlists and fewer pediatric speech therapy options for families, particularly in lower-access regions. The company remains committed to supporting families through the transition and ensuring continuity of care whenever possible.

Melospeech plans to continue offering pediatric services through other payer sources and programs and will redirect resources toward sustainable service lines that support high-quality care and workforce stability.

Despite preparing to exit these contracts, Melospeech encourages regional centers to reconsider the rate reductions or reopen discussions about sustainable, outcome-oriented models of service delivery.

“California can still build a stronger, more resilient regional center system-one that protects families, invests wisely, and supports providers instead of pushing them out,” said Dr. Sandiford.“We remain ready to collaborate if the opportunity arises.”