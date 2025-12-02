403
Starmer defends reeves amid budget backlash
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has emphasized that the Labour Party’s economic plan will take several years to fully implement, defending Chancellor Rachel Reeves amid criticism of last week’s budget and claims from opposition parties that she misled voters.
In an article for a major British outlet, Starmer argued that Reeves was justified in introducing £26 billion ($34.3 billion) in tax increases and urged the public to evaluate the government’s performance at the end of the parliamentary term. He described Labour’s approach as “a big, bold long-term plan” and cautioned against “quick fixes,” adding: “We must become again a serious people, with a serious government.”
Conservative politicians have called for Reeves’ resignation, alleging that she exaggerated warnings from the Office for Budget Responsibility regarding slowing growth. The Office later revised its projections for wage growth and tax revenue upward, resulting in what Reeves described as only a “small surplus.” She defended her position, stating: “If I was… saying £4 billion surplus is fine… I think you would rightly be saying that’s not good enough.”
Starmer is expected to present a multiyear policy agenda on Monday that will focus on deregulation, additional welfare reform, and strengthening ties with Europe. He will assert that Labour must “take on those on the left and right who only offer grievance,” rejecting both higher borrowing and austerity measures, reports indicate.
