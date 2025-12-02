403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Swiss Prosecutors Charge Former Credit Suisse Officer
(MENAFN) Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has formally charged a former compliance officer at Credit Suisse (CS) with money laundering, while also holding both Credit Suisse and its successor UBS responsible for "organizational failures" that allegedly facilitated the movement of funds connected to the Mozambique Debt Scandal, according to a statement released Monday.
The indictment revolves around a business relationship associated with more than $2 billion in loans that Credit Suisse extended in 2013 to three Mozambican state-owned enterprises—transactions that later prompted global investigations.
In 2016, the OAG indicated that Mozambique's Ministry of Economy and Finance transferred approximately $7.86 million to accounts at CS belonging to a foreign company suspected of participating in the scandal.
The funds, according to the OAG, are believed to have originated from a "running fee" acquired through corruption and wrongdoing in Mozambique.
Shortly after the money was deposited, $7 million was moved to accounts in the United Arab Emirates, the statement reported.
While internal reviews were underway, the accused compliance officer allegedly suggested ending the commercial relationship rather than filing a suspicious transaction report with Switzerland's Money Laundering Reporting Office (MROS).
After the relationship was terminated, an additional $609,000 and 28,000 Swiss francs (approximately $35,000) thought to be of illicit origin were sent abroad.
The OAG further charged the officer with carelessly permitting the laundering of these remaining funds.
The indictment revolves around a business relationship associated with more than $2 billion in loans that Credit Suisse extended in 2013 to three Mozambican state-owned enterprises—transactions that later prompted global investigations.
In 2016, the OAG indicated that Mozambique's Ministry of Economy and Finance transferred approximately $7.86 million to accounts at CS belonging to a foreign company suspected of participating in the scandal.
The funds, according to the OAG, are believed to have originated from a "running fee" acquired through corruption and wrongdoing in Mozambique.
Shortly after the money was deposited, $7 million was moved to accounts in the United Arab Emirates, the statement reported.
While internal reviews were underway, the accused compliance officer allegedly suggested ending the commercial relationship rather than filing a suspicious transaction report with Switzerland's Money Laundering Reporting Office (MROS).
After the relationship was terminated, an additional $609,000 and 28,000 Swiss francs (approximately $35,000) thought to be of illicit origin were sent abroad.
The OAG further charged the officer with carelessly permitting the laundering of these remaining funds.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment