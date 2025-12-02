403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cisco’s Splunk Cloud Platform: Accelerating Digital Resilience for the Agentic AI Era in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Google Cloud
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) ●Beginning 3 December, Splunk Cloud Platform on Google Cloud is available to Saudi organizations through in-country data centres.
●Businesses in The Kingdom can now harness the potential of their data in a secure, scalable, localized cloud environment, with an experience optimised for Google Cloud
●Availability of this platform reinforces Splunk’s commitment to the region, and supports enhanced cybersecurity, a key pillar of Vision 2030
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 2 December, 2025 – Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, announced today the availability of Splunk Cloud Platform, its fully-managed data platform, on Google Cloud in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The announcement, made during Black Hat MEA 2025, one of the major cybersecurity conferences taking place in Riyadh, marks an important milestone in expanding Splunk’s regional footprint and supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, aiming to strengthen cybersecurity, cloud adoption and advance digital transformation.
Strengthening security and cloud resilience
The Splunk Cloud Platform brings observability and security together with end-to-end visibility, AI-driven detections, and automated response for greater digital resilience. As a unified data and AI platform, Splunk Cloud ensures that an organisation’s data strategy drives its AI strategy. This enables organisations to unify data at scale, simplify operations with AI-first experiences, and transform machine data into AI-ready intelligence. This fuels cross-domain insights, operational excellence, and transformative innovation across the organisation.
With the Splunk Cloud Platform hosted in Google Cloud’s in-country data centres – from 3rd December – organisations in Saudi Arabia stand to benefit from enhanced visibility and connectivity across their digital systems. By unifying observability and security, Splunk Cloud Platform enables faster issue detection and resolution through richer context and sharper analysis, empowering teams to act before issues affect operations or security. Organisations can optimize their data lifecycle with full control over data structure, filtering, and routing to meet business and compliance needs. The platform also supports prompt onboarding, efficient management, and local data storage in line with residency requirements, and enhanced security as business needs evolve.
Delivering an optimised local cloud experience
Splunk Cloud Platform, running natively on Google Cloud Platform, will offer the latest Victoria experience – an architecture that offers enhanced admin capabilities and scalability. This will allow for Streamlined onboarding onto Google Cloud, simple management of both Splunk and Google Cloud services, and aims to offer the scalability organizations need as they grow.
Splunk will offer core solutions including Splunk Enterprise Security for real-time threat detection, investigation, and response, and Splunk IT Service Intelligence for comprehensive observability and performance monitoring, with the aim to help businesses enhance their operational resilience and facilitate innovation.
Mamduh Allam Area Vice President KSA, Bahrain & Kuwait at Splunk, said: “This launch represents a strategic leap forward for Saudi Arabian enterprises, with the intention to provide them with the tools to harness the potential of their data in a secure, scalable, and localized cloud environment. By bringing its next-generation platform to Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia, Splunk is directly addressing the growing demand for advanced digital resilience solutions, critical for the nation’s ambitious Vision 2030 initiatives.”
"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Cisco to deliver the Splunk Cloud Platform natively on Google Cloud in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By combining Splunk's unified security and observability capabilities with Google Cloud's secure, scalable, and AI-ready infrastructure, we're directly enabling Saudi enterprises to accelerate their journey towards Vision 2030,” said Bader Almadi, Country Manager, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Google Cloud. “Our in-country data centers provide the trusted, local foundation that enables Saudi organizations to meet local data residency requirements while unlocking new opportunities for deeper, cross-domain insights and true digital resilience."
-Ends-
●Businesses in The Kingdom can now harness the potential of their data in a secure, scalable, localized cloud environment, with an experience optimised for Google Cloud
●Availability of this platform reinforces Splunk’s commitment to the region, and supports enhanced cybersecurity, a key pillar of Vision 2030
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 2 December, 2025 – Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, announced today the availability of Splunk Cloud Platform, its fully-managed data platform, on Google Cloud in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The announcement, made during Black Hat MEA 2025, one of the major cybersecurity conferences taking place in Riyadh, marks an important milestone in expanding Splunk’s regional footprint and supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, aiming to strengthen cybersecurity, cloud adoption and advance digital transformation.
Strengthening security and cloud resilience
The Splunk Cloud Platform brings observability and security together with end-to-end visibility, AI-driven detections, and automated response for greater digital resilience. As a unified data and AI platform, Splunk Cloud ensures that an organisation’s data strategy drives its AI strategy. This enables organisations to unify data at scale, simplify operations with AI-first experiences, and transform machine data into AI-ready intelligence. This fuels cross-domain insights, operational excellence, and transformative innovation across the organisation.
With the Splunk Cloud Platform hosted in Google Cloud’s in-country data centres – from 3rd December – organisations in Saudi Arabia stand to benefit from enhanced visibility and connectivity across their digital systems. By unifying observability and security, Splunk Cloud Platform enables faster issue detection and resolution through richer context and sharper analysis, empowering teams to act before issues affect operations or security. Organisations can optimize their data lifecycle with full control over data structure, filtering, and routing to meet business and compliance needs. The platform also supports prompt onboarding, efficient management, and local data storage in line with residency requirements, and enhanced security as business needs evolve.
Delivering an optimised local cloud experience
Splunk Cloud Platform, running natively on Google Cloud Platform, will offer the latest Victoria experience – an architecture that offers enhanced admin capabilities and scalability. This will allow for Streamlined onboarding onto Google Cloud, simple management of both Splunk and Google Cloud services, and aims to offer the scalability organizations need as they grow.
Splunk will offer core solutions including Splunk Enterprise Security for real-time threat detection, investigation, and response, and Splunk IT Service Intelligence for comprehensive observability and performance monitoring, with the aim to help businesses enhance their operational resilience and facilitate innovation.
Mamduh Allam Area Vice President KSA, Bahrain & Kuwait at Splunk, said: “This launch represents a strategic leap forward for Saudi Arabian enterprises, with the intention to provide them with the tools to harness the potential of their data in a secure, scalable, and localized cloud environment. By bringing its next-generation platform to Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia, Splunk is directly addressing the growing demand for advanced digital resilience solutions, critical for the nation’s ambitious Vision 2030 initiatives.”
"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Cisco to deliver the Splunk Cloud Platform natively on Google Cloud in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By combining Splunk's unified security and observability capabilities with Google Cloud's secure, scalable, and AI-ready infrastructure, we're directly enabling Saudi enterprises to accelerate their journey towards Vision 2030,” said Bader Almadi, Country Manager, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Google Cloud. “Our in-country data centers provide the trusted, local foundation that enables Saudi organizations to meet local data residency requirements while unlocking new opportunities for deeper, cross-domain insights and true digital resilience."
-Ends-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment