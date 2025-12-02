UAE President Shares Heartfelt Message Marking UAE's 54Th National Day

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shares a heartfelt message of unity and gratitude on the UAE's 54th National Day.

“To the people of the UAE, both citizens and residents alike, I congratulate you on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad and extend my sincere thanks for your contribution to our nation's ongoing development. Through our collective efforts, the unity of our families, and the strength of our society, the UAE's journey of progress will continue. May God grant you, and the blessed land of Zayed, enduring prosperity and wellbeing.”

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also delivered a national address marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad, highlighting the pivotal role of future generations in driving the UAE's journey of progress and innovation.

He underscored the importance of preserving the UAE's national identity, values, and Arabic language, noting that safeguarding these pillars is a shared responsibility among all members of society and key institutions, particularly those dedicated to education, culture, and social development.

“Preserving our national identity, values, ethics, and Arabic language is a key national priority and an essential responsibility that must be upheld by every member of society. It is particularly important for institutions entrusted with education, cultural development, and social upbringing to take the lead in this effort. I call on these institutions to place the moral and ethical development of our youth at the forefront of their mission,” he said.

Marking December 2 as a defining moment in the UAE's history, Sheikh Mohamed described Eid Al Etihad as a time of pride, unity, and inspiration across generations.

He noted that the occasion is not only a celebration of the UAE's founding but also an opportunity to reflect, learn, and renew the commitment to building a brighter future.

“We renew our pledge - before God, to ourselves, and to our people - to continue working with sincerity and dedication to ensure that the UAE remains, just as the late Sheikh Zayed envisioned, a nation defined by excellence, progress, and a far-reaching sense of purpose.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Prime Minister, and Vice-President has also shared a message on the occasion of the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad. He started his message by extending "heartfelt greetings and congratulations" to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the rulers of the other emirates, and the people of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed, in his greeting, talked about the founding fathers of the UAE, and how, in 1971, they showed the world a "unique model of unity" with the foundation of the new nation. He said that at this time every year, the people of the UAE "remember with deep gratitude the architects of our Union, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and their fellow founding fathers." He added that that generation, the ones who founded the UAE, continue to inspire those that came after them, and that their legacy lives on in the people of the nation today.