UAE: Dead Fish Found In Abu Dhabi Canal Environment Authority Assures Public

Scores of dead fish were found in an Abu Dhabi canal, the emirate's environment authority reported on Tuesday, December 1, while assuring the public that safety measures were put in place following the incident.

Explaining the reason behind the deaths, the The Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi said that initial tests showed they are linked to an algal bloom in the area, which led to reduced levels of dissolved oxygen as a result of weak water circulation.

The dead fish were found in Al Muzoon Canal, the agency added without reporting their exact number. Measures were swiftly taken to handle the situation and avoid any danger to the public, including collecting the dead fish, transporting them, and disposing of them safely.

Water and fish samples were also collected to undergo tests as authorities continue to monitor the situation in the canal to determine the exact causes, the agency clarified.

A comprehensive technical assessment is currently underway by the agency which said that updates on the incident will be announced once further analysis is completed and tests results become available.

Similar incident

In 2024, a similar incident took place in Dubai when dead fish were detected seen in water channels in the emirate. Environemt authorities had assured the public back then, saying that this was normal after the torrential rain and floods that lashed the country.

On April 16, UAE received the highest rainfall on record for the country. According to authorities, Dubai received over 220mm in less than 24 hours -which is more than a year's worth of rains in a single day.