National Day In UAE: 8 Spots Offering Up To 54% Discount On Entry Tickets

Wondering how to cherish the last day of the Eid Al Etihad long weekend? Fear not for the UAE has you covered, from the millions of flowers to Dubai's Miracle Garden to Abu Dhabi's newly opened museum - there is something for everyone's interest.

Amid the ongoing super sale and shopping deals across the nation, these popular spots are offering discounts to ensure residents and visitors make most of the last long weekend of the year, with some even lasting past the National Day itself.

Here is our pick of the top eight discounts offered this year.

Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai's famous Miracle Garden, which lowered its entry fees for this season, is now offering a discount to residents and visitors alike on the UAE's 54th National Day.



Adults with Emirates ID: Dh70

Children with Emirates ID: Dh50 (Ages 3-12)

Adults without Emirates ID: Dh100 Children without Emirates ID: Dh80

The usual prices of the popular destination this season are Dh73.5 for residents - a 30 per cent discount from last year - and Dh105 for tourists and non-residents.

This year, children aged 3 to 13 can enter for Dh80, down from Dh85 last year. Children with Emirates IDs receive a discounted rate of Dh52.5. Children under the age of 3 and people of determination can enter free of charge. Those accompanying people of determination are eligible for a special rate of Dh50.

Dreamland Aqua Park

Fancy a long drive on this Eid Al Etihad? Umm Al Quwain's Dreamland Aqua Park, known for its family-friendly rides, is offering a 54 per cent discount on the special occasion. The offer is valid from November 29 to December 2.



Adults ticket: Dh92 Children ticket: Dh69

The normal entry fee for the park is Dh200 for adults and Dh50 for children. In addition to the reduced fee, the waterpark is also organising face painting, henna art and free balloons for the little ones.

Dubai Safari Park

Want to get some education in during the holidays? Dubai Safari Park is where you might want to head over with the little ones.

The family destination announced a 50 per cent discount on entry tickets for residents, reducing prices to Dh25 on the National Day. Visitors can take part in a series of activities inspired by the UAE's journey of togetherness and the park's vibrant ecosystem.

During the celebration themed 'United in Nature', visitors can also enjoy a special reduced rate on the Safari Bundle ticket, a park access ticket that includes the Explorer Safari Tour and shuttle train access, available for Dh100.

At The Top Burj Khalifa

In the mood to feel like a tourist in your own city? The world's tallest building is offering a discount on the 54th National Day.

Burj Khalifa At The Top is offering an offer for UAE nationals for the Platinum ticket which covers levels 152, 153 and 154, which are lounge levels, costing Dh399.

The usual price for this ticket is Dh769.

Citizens will receive a souvenir for free along with the experience and will have to show their Emirates ID as proof. The offer is applicable from 7am to 3pm on December 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, residents (Emirates ID holders) are eligible for a 20 per cent off on food and beverages after a minimum spend of Dh100. The same discount applies to gift shopping after a minimum spend of Dh150. This is valid from December 1 to 3.

Motiongate

Give your National Day celebrations a pump of adrenaline with Motiongate's rides as the amusement park offers discounts for residents from November 28 to December 7.

Under the offer, residents can get one ticket for free upon buying three passes.

Normal ticket prices for the park cost Dh295 for adults, with free entry for kids under 3.

National History Museum Abu Dhabi

The newly-opened National History Museum Abu Dhabi is offering 54 per cent discount on all tickets this National Day.

The museum has provided a code for visitors to use upon booking to avail the discount (NHMAD54).

The museum's usual tickets cost Dh70 for adults and entry is free for visitors under 18, People of Determination, senior Emiratis and residents and journalists on assignment. Meanwhile, UAE university students and UAE employed teachers are charged Dh35 for entry.

Riverland Dubai

Riverland Dubai is also giving a discount on the 54th National Day with entry tickets of just Dh54. Running from November 28 to December 7, the offer entails 10 experiences under the price.

Ski Dubai

Ski Dubai, the indoor snow world in the desert, is offering Dh54 off on its exclusive Eid Al Etihad packages, ending on December 3. These are:

Eid Al Etihad pass: Dh325 (Age 3+)

What this includes:



Access to snow park

Unlimited chairlift rides and mountain thriller

Free hot chocolate

Pair of fleece gloves

Free locker Clothing and equipment rental

Visitors can also choose from either two-hour slope pass or 60-minute discovery lesson (skiing or snowboarding) or two snow bullet (zipline) rides or 40-minute penguin encounter.

Eid Al Etihad Premium Pass: Dh499 (Age 2+)

What this includes:



Access to snow park

Unlimited chairlift rides and mountain thriller

40-minute penguin encounter

Free hot chocolate

Standard locker, handwarmers and waterproof gloves Meal at North 28

Visitors can also choose from two-hour slope pass or a 60-minute discovery lesson (skiing or snowboarding).

Snow Premium for 4: Dh1,333

What this includes:



40-minute penguin encounter

Two snow bullet rides (zipline)

Unlimited access to snow park and rides

Unlimited chairlift rides and mountain thriller

Meal at North 28

One photo in the snow park

Standard locker, handwarmers and waterproof gloves Clothing and equipment rental

Visitors can also choose from two-hour slope pass or a 60-minute ski or snowboard discovery lesson.