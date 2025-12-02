Welo Data Expands To Qatar To Advance Data Integrity And Culturally Aligned AI In MENA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The company's expansion supports the growing demand for Arabic-language AI data and ethical evaluation frameworks across the Gulf

Welo Data Middle East LLC, doing business as Welo Data, a division of Welocalize and a leader in culturally aligned, human-centered AI data and evaluation solutions, announces its expansion to Qatar. The move marks an important step in the company's commitment to building high-performing multilingual AI systems for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Welo Data delivers high-quality datasets and evaluation frameworks that ensure AI models perform accurately across dialects, domains, and cultural contexts. The company's presence in Qatar positions it to better collaborate with regional enterprises, advancing AI innovation and digital transformation across the Gulf.

“Our expansion into Qatar reinforces our long-standing belief that high performing AI begins with high data integrity and cultural fluency,” said Siobhan Hanna, General Manager of Welo Data.“The MENA region is rapidly shaping the global AI landscape-not just through innovation, but through its leadership in developing systems that reflect linguistic and cultural authenticity. We're well-positioned to support that momentum by delivering data and evaluation solutions rooted in trust, accuracy, and respect for local values.”

As AI adoption accelerates across the Gulf, demand for high-quality Arabic-language data has surged. According to Grand View Research, the MENA artificial intelligence market is projected to grow from USD 11.92 billion in 2023 to USD 166.33 billion by 2030-a compound annual growth rate of nearly 45%. Governments and enterprises across Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are investing heavily in national AI programs, creating need for dialect-specific and culturally safe evaluation pipelines.

Welo Data's presence in the region will support these initiatives through its expertise in workforce assurance, identity verification, and multilingual evaluation frameworks, helping organizations deploy secure, bias-resistant, and culturally responsible AI systems at scale.

“Reliable AI starts with reliable data-and that requires both technical precision and cultural depth,” adds Siobhan.“Our expansion into Qatar ensures that we can support organizations in building models that perform accurately across Arabic dialects and reflect the region's cultural diversity.”