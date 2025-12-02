GTA Launches Five-Year Strategy To Advance Modern Tax System

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a new step toward strengthening its role as a prudent and forward-looking tax system that aligns with national aspirations and supports the country's sustainable development journey, the General Tax Authority (GTA) has launched its five-year strategy during an official ceremony attended by GTA employees and a number of partners.

In a speech delivered on the occasion, H E Khalifa bin Jassim Al -Jaham Al-Kuwari, President of the General Tax Authority, emphasized that the new strategy draws its vision from the directives of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who consistently underscores the importance of fostering innovation, embracing development, and shaping a new phase of national work where people are at the center and creative ideas form the foundation. He noted that this strategy marks a pivotal turning point in the GTA's journey, representing a practical response to the requirements of the coming phase; one that calls for higher levels of efficiency, greater transparency, and stronger contributions to supporting the national economy.

His Excellency added that over the past year, the GTA conducted a comprehensive review of its institutional landscape and built on the successes achieved to develop a future-oriented and ambitious strategic vision. The new strategy is built on a set of core pillars, foremost among them enhancing taxpayer services by making them more accessible and transparent through simplified procedures, expanded digital services, and proactive support that strengthens compliance and improves satisfaction.

On the institutional level, the GTA places the development of its human capital at the forefront of its priorities through specialized training programs and the creation of a motivating work environment, while also strengthening transparency and trust in the tax system through clear guidelines, robust data protection, and transparent performance reporting. Additionally, the GTA seeks to support economic diversification and business growth by facilitating compliance, reducing burdens on companies, and enhancing stakeholder engagement through regular consultations and advisory councils.

The strategy was launched under the theme“Bader” (Initiate), chosen by the GTA as a guiding message for its future direction, affirming that all employees are partners in driving the transformation journey.