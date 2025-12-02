QIIB Signs Partnership With Al Kass Sports Channels For FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Al Kass Sports Channels to support media coverage, television programs, and promotional campaigns during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.

This collaboration aligns with QIIB's role as an official sponsor of the tournament and the final match of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025. It also highlights the Bank's continued commitment to supporting major sporting events and national initiatives hosted by the State of Qatar.

The agreement was signed at QIIB's headquarters, by Chief of Human Resources & Administration, representing the Bank, Ali Hamad Al-Mesaifri,, and Head of Legal Affairs, signing on behalf of Al Kass Channels, Salem Abdullah Al Nabit Al-Marri.

Under the agreement, QIIB will sponsor 'AlHakam', one of the key programmes covering the tournament on Al Kass Sports Channels.

The Bank will also benefit from advertising and promotional visibility across Al Kass's various social media platforms throughout the tournament. This initiative aims to further enhance QIIB's brand presence during one of the region's most prominent tournaments. This partnership reflects QIIB's ongoing commitment to supporting sports in Qatar and major international events hosted by the country.

The Bank is the official sponsor of Qatar's national football teams and has signed a three-year sponsorship deal for the prestigious Amir Cup. QIIB also supports several global tournaments held in Qatar, including the FIFA Arab Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025.

Commenting on the agreement, Ali Hamad Al-Mesaifri said:“We are proud to launch this partnership with Al Kass Sports Channels during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025. Al Kass is a major sports and media platform that brings fans from across the region together. This partnership carries even greater significance as QIIB is a sponsor of both the FIFA Arab Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, further enhancing our active presence in some of the most major tournaments hosted by Qatar”.

Al-Mesaifri also highlighted that social responsibility is a core part of QIIB's identity and corporate values.“By supporting sports events and community initiatives, we aim to bring communities closer together, promote healthy lifestyles, and highlight the important role of sports in personal development and community growth. Partnerships like this reflect our ongoing commitment to serving the nation and help ensure that our impact is deeper and more sustainable across all areas of engagement”.

For his part, Salem Abdullah Al-Nabit, representing Al Kass Channels, said:“We're pleased to partner with QIIB, a leading financial institution that plays a key role in supporting sports and major events in Qatar. This is a partnership we truly value, and we look forward to building on it to create new opportunities for success and excellence”.