QIB Announces Visa Cards '100 Million Loyalty Points' International Spend Campaign Winners

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, has announced the grand winners of its 2025 Visa Debit and Credit Cardholders International Spend Campaign, concluding a successful season of rewarding customers for their card usage.

In total, the campaign awarded 100,000,000 loyalty points to a total of 370 winners, reinforcing QIB's commitment to offering valuable rewards and exceptional payment

experiences to its Visa cardholders.

The campaign rewarded 70 grand winners with 1,000,000 loyalty points each (Avios, Marriott Bonvoy, Meera Rewards, or Absher based on their card). It also awarded a total of 300 monthly winners, 100,000 points each. All draws were conducted electronically in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and QIB.

D Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said:“We are pleased to celebrate our grand winners and to close another successful campaign with Visa. Rewarding our customers for their everyday needs, especially while traveling, reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional and rewarding digital experience. We congratulate all the winners and thank our customers for their continued trust.”

QIB Visa Cards combine everyday convenience with robust protection and rewards. Cardholders enjoy cashless payments, e-commerce security with click to pay secure digital codes, instant spend alerts and card controls through the QIB Mobile App, and easy access to global offers from Visa.

To apply for the QIB Credit Cards, customers can do so instantly through the QIB Mobile App.