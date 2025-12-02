Ahlibank Welcomes ICBC Delegation Following Milestone Corporate Bond Listing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahlibank was pleased to host a high-level delegation from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Doha (QFC) Branch, led by General Manager Wang Weichao, during a courtesy visit to Chief Executive Officer of Ahlibank, Hassan Ahmed AlEfrangi,.

The visit came in recognition of Ahlibank's recent successful issuance and listing of its inaugural QAR denominated corporate bond on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), a landmark moment for the Bank and a significant contribution to the continued growth and diversification of Qatar's capital markets and underscores Ahlibank's leadership in developing alternative financing tools and deepening the domestic debt market.

General Manager of ICBC Doha, Wang Weichao said:“We extend our warm congratulations to Ahlibank on this important milestone. The listing reflects the growing maturity of Qatar's financial markets and Ahlibank's forward-thinking approach to diversified funding. ICBC is proud to support initiatives that contribute to capital market development and looks forward to expanding our partnership with Ahlibank in mutually beneficial ways.”

The two institutions also discussed potential areas for enhanced cooperation across capital markets, trade finance, and treasury services, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening collaboration.

CEO of Ahlibank, Hassan Ahmed AlEfrangi said:“We are delighted to welcome Wang and the ICBC Doha team, and we greatly valued their support during our recent bond issuance. The listing of our corporate bond is a significant achievement for Qatar's capital market landscape. It demonstrates our commitment to financial innovation, transparency, and contributing to the long-term sustainability of our sector. We look forward to building on this strong relationship with ICBC to unlock new areas of cooperation and cross-border growth.”