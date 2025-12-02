Arab Cup An Important Tournament For Us, Says Saudi Arabia Coach Renard

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia open their Group B campaign against Carlos Queiroz's Oman today, with head coach Herve Renard stressing the importance of the FIFA Arab Cup for his 2026 World Cup-bound side.

The Green Falcons, who stunned Argentina at the 2022 World Cup and secured their 2026 berth in October, are targeting a title after failing to progress beyond the group stage in the 2021 edition.

They have arrived in Qatar with a near full-strength squad featuring Asian Player of the Year Salem Al Dawsari, Saleh Abu Shamat and goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi.

“We understand the importance of the tournament and our goal is to compete for the title,” Renard said on the eve of the opening match at Education City Stadium.Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard

Oman qualified after defeating Somalia 4-1 on penalties following a goalless play-off, and Renard acknowledged their threat.

“We're ready to face Oman and eager for a strong start. This match is special because it brings together two Gulf teams with a long history,” he said.

“Our preparations were good after the league break. We know how important it is to start with a win. Tomorrow will be a tough match against a well-organised team with quality players, but I trust my players to deliver their best.”

Goalkeeper Al Aqidi added:“We aim for the best possible results. We want to make the Saudi fans happy with a performance worthy of this tournament.”

Oman, looking to bounce back after missing out on World Cup qualification, are also eyeing a strong start.

“Facing Saudi Arabia will be difficult,” said Queiroz.

“Our preparation period was very short and we didn't meet as a full team, but we will be ready. We look forward to competing, advancing, and playing good football. We must be mentally and technically at our peak.”

Oman midfielder Abdullah Fawaz added:“The team is ready to face Saudi Arabia in the opening match of our Arab Cup campaign.”

We are competing for the title: Morocco coach

Morocco, ranked 11th in the world and the top-ranked team in the tournament, face qualifiers Comoros in the other Group B fixture at Khalifa International Stadium.

Coach Tarik Sektioui has selected a blend of youth and experience as he aims for the title.

“Our preparations weren't ideal, but we must adapt to the circumstances,” said Sektioui.Oman coach Carlos Queiroz

“Our goal is to honour Moroccan football and compete for the Arab Cup, even though the tournament will be tough with several strong contenders, including World Cup qualifiers.”

“All our focus is on tomorrow's match against Comoros. We trust our team and are working with seriousness and professionalism.”

Comoros qualified after a dramatic 4-4 draw with Yemen - scoring twice in stoppage time - before winning 4-2 on penalties.

Coach Hamada Jambay said:“We came here to achieve the best results in the Arab Cup and will compete with full strength. We know Morocco are a strong team and we respect them, but we're aiming to beat them. Our squad includes many young players eager to prove themselves for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and we'll try to use this momentum to achieve positive results.”