Stabbing attack in West Bank leaves two Israeli soldiers injured
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that two Israeli soldiers were injured on Tuesday in a stabbing incident near a settlement in Ramallah, located in the central West Bank, according to the military.
A statement from the army said that forces shot and killed the individual responsible for the attack during a search operation in the Ateret settlement, north of Ramallah. The soldiers sustained minor injuries, according to a public broadcaster.
The incident follows a separate attack on Monday evening in Hebron, southern West Bank, when a female Israeli soldier was injured in a car-ramming near the Kiryat Arba settlement. The assailant in that case was killed on Tuesday morning, the army added.
