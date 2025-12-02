Demand For Real-Time Vector Database For Video Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $3.61 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

The live vector database for video market size has seen a significant expansion over time, due to an increasing preference for IoT devices, the demand for context-aware systems, the mounting integration of sensors in intelligent cities, enhancement in mobile connectivity, and a rise in the use of AI for behavioral analytics. It's forecasted to surge from $1.32 billion in 2024 to $1.62 billion in 2025, accelerating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%.

Expectations are high for significant increases in the market size of the real-time vector database for video within the coming years. Forecasts predict a growth to $3.62 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to several key factors, including the growing implementation of 5g networks, heightened investment in smart infrastructure, the increased use of edge computing, expansion in real-time data analytics, and a rising demand for personalized ambient experiences. Over the forecast period, major trends to watch for include advancements in both artificial intelligence and machine learning, innovative developments in sensor fusion and edge analytics, progress in real-time data processing platforms, continued research and developments in spatial intelligence, and improvements in human–machine interaction systems.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Real-Time Vector Database For Video Market Landscape?

The surge in the consumption of video content is anticipated to drive the expansion of the real-time vector database market catered to video applications. Consumption of video content includes activities such as viewing, streaming, or interacting with video media for the purposes of entertainment, learning, or acquiring information. This substantial uptick in video content consumption is a result of global viewers dedicating more time to video streaming while creators concurrently produce larger and increasingly complex video data libraries. Real-time vector databases tailored for video applications support this growth trend by offering systems that instantaneously index, retrieve, and analyze huge collections of video, thus enabling features such as content-based search, recommendation, and detection of similarities. For example, NPAW, a Spain-based venture specializing in video streaming analytics, noted in February 2024 that the daily time users spent increased by 12% in 2023 compared to 2022. Consequently, the escalating consumption of video content is stimulating the expansion of the real-time vector database market for video applications.

Who Are The Top Players In The Real-Time Vector Database For Video Market?

Major players in the Real-Time Vector Database For Video Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Elasticsearch

. SingleStore Inc.

. Timescale Inc.

. Pinecone Inc.

. Redis Ltd.

. Kinetica Inc.

. Vald

. Zilliz Inc.

. TileDB Inc.

. Vespa

What Are The Top Trends In The Real-Time Vector Database For Video Industry?

Leading businesses in the video applications segment of the real-time vector database market are prioritizing the creation of elevated database solutions such as real-time vector ingestion. They intend to facilitate swift indexing, recovery, and examination of video embeddings. These solutions enhance low-delay similarity search, pattern recognition, and AI-propelled generative applications. Real-time vector ingestion pertains to the instant collection, processing, and preservation of high-dimensional vector data sourced from video or multimedia streams, allowing it to be immediately accessible for search, analytics, and intelligent automation. For instance, Kinetica DB Inc., a U.S.-based firm specializing in analytics databases, launched Kinetica 7.2 in March 2024. This real-time vector similarity search engine includes a GPU-accelerated vector similarity search capable of ingesting vector embeddings up to five times more rapidly than top competitors. Moreover, it supports progressive indexing to reduce data latency, while also allowing queries on indexed and non-indexed data. Such advances resolve significant supply-side obstacles in the market by enhancing the speed of ingestion, diminishing query latency, and decreasing operational expenses for service providers, amidst the dramatic growth of video-derived embeddings.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Real-Time Vector Database For Video Market

The real-time vector database for video market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Video Surveillance, Content Recommendation, Video Analytics, Media And Entertainment, Security And Defense, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Media And Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Database Management Software, Analytics And Query Tools, Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Machine Learning Integration, Security And Compliance Software

2) By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Or Accelerator Units

3) By Services: Consulting And Implementation, Maintenance And Support, Training And Education, Cloud Hosting And Managed Services

Real-Time Vector Database For Video Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the real-time vector database for video market was dominated by North America. However, the fastest growth is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

