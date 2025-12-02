Diesel Quality Technology & Solutions Seeking Distributors For Their New Dqtube Universal In-Tank Diesel Filter

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Diesel Quality Technology & Solutions, manufacturer of the first full-time in-tank diesel filter that can be left in truck and equipment fuel tanks during operation has developed a new smaller-profile, lower-priced iteration of their breakthrough DQTube Pro. DQTube Universal will fit millions of more tanks than DQTube Pro as it has a diameter of 3.5cm and a length of 20cm to fit into tanks with openings as small as 1.5-inches; including small and shallow tanks from 10-liters up to 1200-liters. DQTube Universal is made with a newly developed abrasion-resistant skin, a flexible frame and 3-Polymer Diesel Quality Technology (DQT) for optimal in-tank filtration performance.

"DQTube Universal has a much broader market and will provide never-before-seen value for diesel operators to significantly improve fuel filtration and reduce inline filter replacements by removing water and particles directly inside the fuel tank. This creates a domino-effect that will protect the fuel tank from bacteria-growth and corrosion and stop condensation from being mixed into the fuel during movement. This product represents the most complete diesel filtration by removing contamination that filters and water separators cannot while, at the same time, keeping inline filters clean so they can operate most efficiently to reduce the contamination getting into the injectors and the engine." Steve Schultz of Diesel Quality Technology & Solutions ApS.

DQTube Universal will be available in January 2026 and have a retail price of €15. Steve Schultz summaries this new category of in-tank diesel filter, "DQTube Universal has the design and price-point to make in-tank diesel filtration common-use in every truck, tractor, lift, generator or any other diesel machine that has at least a 1.5-inch opening." Martin Rusevski, DQTube Distributor Balkans concurs, "DQTube filters directly in the fuel tank, before contamination gets into the fuel line to give operators better injector and engine performance as well as create a buffer against more severe fuel risks. Every diesel operator can now get guaranteed results that were not possible before DQTube."

DQTube currently has distribution in more than 20 countries and is seeking new distributors and resellers worldwide.