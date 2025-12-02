PISQ Celebrates Children's Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) celebrated Children's Day with immense joy, enthusiasm, and warmth across its KG and Primary Wings, bringing smiles to nearly 2,000 young learners.

The day was marked with vibrant classroom activities, creative expression, and heartfelt moments that highlighted the innocence, dreams, and brilliance of PISQ's youngest students.

Highlights of the Celebration Included creative craft corners, colourful badge-making,“I Am Special” mirror activity, balloon games and class parties, storytelling and puppet shows, singing, rhymes, and dance time and snack sharing and friendship-building circles.

The festivities were made possible through the dedicated efforts of teachers and the thoughtful leadership of the wings' administrators.

PISQ extends heartfelt appreciation to Nida Shahid, Vice Principal, Primary Wing and Tuqqadus Ali, Vice Principal, KG Wing for their planning, coordination, and continuous support in ensuring a memorable celebration for all students.

Special gratitude is also extended to Principal Ch. Mohammad Afzal for his inspiring leadership and for consistently supporting student-centered programs that enrich the learning environment at PISQ.

