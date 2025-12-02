Digital Realty And BW Digital Partner To Support Expansion Of Cross-Border Connectivity Between Singapore And Batam



Direct landing of the Nongsa–Changi submarine cable into Digital Realty's SIN12 facility to boost cross-border network resilience and capacity

Enhanced interconnection to enable faster, more reliable data exchange across NDP1 and SIN12 to support rising AI, cloud, and hyperscale workloads Integration of BW Digital's subsea system with PlatformDIGITAL® to accelerate customer access to scalable, high-performance infrastructure



SINGAPORE, Dec 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Digital Realty, the largest global provider of cloud-and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced a partnership with BW Digital to strengthen cross-border DC-to-DC connectivity between Singapore and Indonesia.



(Left to Right: Johnny Sek, Commercial Sales Manager, Digital Realty; Hamid Maani, Chief Sales Officer, BW Digital; Jo Jo Kwong, Director, Strategy & Business Development, Digital Realty; Serene Nah, Managing Director & Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty; Govind Choudhary, General Manager, SEA & India, Digital Realty; Virginie Frouin, Chief Business Office, Connectivity, BW Digital; Florent Blot, Chief Business Officer, Datacenter & Value Added Services, BW Digital; Robert Ho, Director, Market Development, Digital Realty)

Under the agreement, the companies will jointly support the rollout of BW Digital's Nongsa Changi Cable System (NCC), a new submarine system designed to connect Batam in Indonesia with Singapore, also overseeing its integration with Digital Realty's SIN12 data centre on the Island State.

The undertaking is expected to provide access to vital cloud and connectivity hubs, particularly for enterprises expanding across Southeast Asia, strengthening cross-border connectivity, storage and compute, and supporting Singapore's accelerating AI and digital transformation demands. This is strengthened by SIN12's ability to support high-performance workloads at scale, giving enterprises confidence as they expand between Singapore and Batam.

Southeast Asia's AI-Driven Infrastructure

By landing NCC in SIN12, BW Digital and Digital Realty hope to deliver faster, more reliable, and more sustainable data exchange between Singapore and Batam, which is emerging as a strategic hub for hyperscale and AI infrastructure.

As the first submarine cable to land directly in Nongsa Digital Park, NCC is expected to offer unprecedented resilience to Batam. It is designed to deliver more than 1.6 petabits per second (Pb/s) of new capacity and provide seamless DC-to-DC connectivity with less than 2 milliseconds (ms) latency to Singapore.

The collaboration is designed to integrate submarine cable landing facilities with Digital Realty's global data centre platform, hoping to enable high-performance subsea connectivity, storage and interconnection within SIN12 and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) computing enablement via PlatformDIGITAL.

Furthermore, BW Digital's customers may also be able to expand their connectivity ecosystems and scale AI workloads by establishing interconnections directly within SIN12, while reaping cost efficiencies by enabling seamless cross connects to other providers already hosted in the facility.

BW Digital's in-progress NDP-1 data centre in Batam will further support Digital Realty's customers with access to colocation and cloud connectivity options in Singapore+ (or SIJORI, the Singapore-Johor-Riau Growth Triangle), one of the region's fastest-growing digital hubs.

This 'AI Factory' NDP1 data centre, with a capacity of 144MW and liquid cooling capabilities, is designed to feature direct on-ramps to BW Digital's subsea cable landing station for low-latency and resilient links to regional markets.

At a signing ceremony in Singapore today, Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty, said:“Subsea networks are central to Southeast Asia's digital economy, and Singapore continues to serve as a critical gateway for regional data exchange. By integrating BW Digital's Nongsa–Changi system into SIN12, we are working to deliver faster and more resilient connectivity to support customers as they scale next-generation workloads. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to strengthening the interconnection foundation that powers the region's digital growth”.

Virginie Frouin, chief business officer, BW Digital said:“This partnership represents a major milestone for BW Digital, aligning with our mission to support digital transformation by bridging the gap between submarine cable infrastructure and land-based digital platforms in a way that is efficient, secure, and future-ready.”

“We are hoping to enable AI workloads, provide reliable, secure connectivity between Singapore and Batam, support for rising demand in cross-border data exchange, and ongoing collaboration with Digital Realty to empower customers with greater interconnection flexibility”.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About BW Digital

Headquartered in Singapore and part of BW Group, BW Digital develops, builds and operates digital infrastructure in high-potential markets.

Our vision is to create a sustainable digital ecosystem for cloud and AI workloads by combining data centres, connectivity and renewable energy.

Our main assets include the 15,000km Hawaiki submarine cable connecting Australia, New Zealand and the US since 2018, and the BW Digital Campus at Nongsa Digital Park, comprising the 144MW NDP1 data centre, the NCC submarine cable between Singapore and Batam and the Citra Connect terrestrial fibre network.

