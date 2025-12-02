403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European defense ministers agree on need to strengthen bloc’s defenses
(MENAFN) European defense ministers have recognized the urgent need to bolster the bloc’s defenses, citing concerns that Russia is “unlikely to honor any agreement for long,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.
“Everyone agreed that Europe must continue to boost its own defences. We do not have much time to act. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is unlikely to honour any agreement for long,” Kallas stated.
She noted that the EU and its member states have already contributed over €187 billion ($217 billion) in support to Ukraine and emphasized that enhanced military backing will strengthen Kyiv both “on the battlefield and at the negotiation table.”
Regarding Belgium’s concerns over a proposed reparations loan using Russia’s frozen sovereign assets, Kallas described the mechanism as “the most viable option,” urging member states to collectively manage potential risks.
“This is clear that Russia owes reparations for the damages that they have caused to Ukraine, and the reparations loan based on the frozen sovereign assets of Russia, is actually the right basis for it,” she said.
Kallas also warned that international pressure could shift toward pushing Ukraine into concessions during future negotiations, a move she said would reward Russia.
“I am afraid that all the pressure will be put on the weaker side, because that is the easier way to stop this war when Ukraine surrenders. But this is not in anybody's interest, not in the interest of Ukraine, not in the interest of European Union, also not in the interest of the global, overall security because it is the UN Charter that says that you cannot change borders by force,” she said.
She added, “If this pays off, we will see this elsewhere, all around the world. Then we see that whoever has the power gets to take what they want, which is not good for the majority of countries in the world.”
“Everyone agreed that Europe must continue to boost its own defences. We do not have much time to act. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is unlikely to honour any agreement for long,” Kallas stated.
She noted that the EU and its member states have already contributed over €187 billion ($217 billion) in support to Ukraine and emphasized that enhanced military backing will strengthen Kyiv both “on the battlefield and at the negotiation table.”
Regarding Belgium’s concerns over a proposed reparations loan using Russia’s frozen sovereign assets, Kallas described the mechanism as “the most viable option,” urging member states to collectively manage potential risks.
“This is clear that Russia owes reparations for the damages that they have caused to Ukraine, and the reparations loan based on the frozen sovereign assets of Russia, is actually the right basis for it,” she said.
Kallas also warned that international pressure could shift toward pushing Ukraine into concessions during future negotiations, a move she said would reward Russia.
“I am afraid that all the pressure will be put on the weaker side, because that is the easier way to stop this war when Ukraine surrenders. But this is not in anybody's interest, not in the interest of Ukraine, not in the interest of European Union, also not in the interest of the global, overall security because it is the UN Charter that says that you cannot change borders by force,” she said.
She added, “If this pays off, we will see this elsewhere, all around the world. Then we see that whoever has the power gets to take what they want, which is not good for the majority of countries in the world.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment