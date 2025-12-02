403
Stabbing, Car-Ramming Attacks Leave Israeli Soldiers Injured
(MENAFN) Two Israeli military personnel sustained injuries on Tuesday during a stabbing incident near an Israeli settlement in Ramallah, located in the central West Bank, the army reported.
According to a military statement, army troops fatally shot the attacker while conducting a search operation in the Ateret settlement, situated north of Ramallah.
The injured soldiers suffered minor wounds, a broadcaster reported.
On Monday evening, a female Israeli soldier was hurt in a vehicle-ramming attack close to the Kiryat Arba settlement in Hebron, in the southern West Bank, according to army officials.
The army confirmed that the perpetrator of the car-ramming attack was killed on Tuesday morning in Hebron.
