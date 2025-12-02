Qatar Officially Joins Worldskills Asia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Chinese Taipei: The State of Qatar has officially joined the membership of WorldSkills Asia, following a unanimous vote during the organisation's General Assembly meeting held in Chinese Taipei.

The unanimous approval came after a presentation by the delegation of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, which highlighted key features of Qatar's educational system-particularly its vocational, technical, and specialized education pathways.

This milestone marks an important step in Qatar's ongoing efforts to strengthen its vocational education and training sector and to elevate the presence of national talent on regional and international platforms. It also aligns with the ministry's vision to prepare them for the future job market. Qatar also participated with a student delegation in the competition, held from 25 to 30 November, with the aim of enhancing applied skills and knowledge, improving the country's ranking in regional and global skills indices, and encouraging youth to pursue technical and technological disciplines.

