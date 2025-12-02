USD/JPY Forecast 02/12: Long-Term Uptrend Holds (Video)
- US dollar/yen trading shows a sharp Monday pullback, but support near ¥155 has prompted attempts to recover. Despite volatility and hesitation, the long-term uptrend remains intact as the interest-rate differential continues to favor the United States.
For the last several months, I've had a position favoring the US dollar in this pair, and that hasn't changed despite the sharp pullback. And I do think that we will eventually try to get back to the 158 yen level, but we probably have some work to do to get there. The next Federal Reserve interest rate decision is in about nine days, so we'll have to watch that. Between now and then, there's probably a lot of conjecture as to what happens and a lot of nonsensical handwringing and talking online that will perhaps influence a little bit of the trading, but over the longer term, this is still a trade that I do think eventually finds buyers looking to take advantage of value.
