Government Asks Smartphone Makers To Pre-Install Sanchar Saathi App

MENAFN - KNN India)The government has directed all smartphone-makers such as Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app on all handsets being manufactured or imported in India.

Developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Sanchar Saathi App enables citizens to check genuineness of a mobile handset through the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number along with other facilities like reporting suspected fraud calls.

The DoT has issued detailed directions in this regard, mandating the manufacturer and importers of mobile handsets to pre-install the App in all handsets intended for use in India.

The DoT has asked Smartphone makers and importers to implement the order in 90 days and submit the report in 120 days.

The new directive also requires smartphone companies to ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup and its functionalities are not disabled or restricted.

"For all such devices that have already been manufactured and are in sales channels in India, the manufacturer and importers of mobile handsets shall make an endeavour to push the App through software updates," the order stated..

While the DoT stated that the move is aimed at safeguarding the citizens fr0m buying the non-genuine handsets and enabling easy reporting of suspected misuse of telecom resources, some of the Opposition leaders have protested against the decision arguing that the government could use the pre-installed app for 'snooping'.