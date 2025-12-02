Rise In Corporate Capex Intentions Contrasts With Slowdown Concerns: Finance Ministry

MENAFN - KNN India)Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament that despite concerns about investment sentiment, the latest official survey indicates a strong 66.3 percent rise in private-sector capex over the past four years.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) conducted the first Forward-Looking Survey on Private Sector Capex Investment Intentions between November 2024 and January 2025.

This followed a recommendation by the Parliamentary Standing Committee to create a framework for capturing private-sector capital expenditure data.

The minister said the government has undertaken several policy measures over the years to support corporate investment and improve business sentiment.

These include reforms to enhance Ease of Doing Business, the National Manufacturing Mission, plug-and-play industrial parks, Bharat Trade Net, and a transparent foreign direct investment (FDI) regime.

She said initiatives such as taxation reforms, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Startup India and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have strengthened the investment climate.

Other measures, including the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), the national framework for Global Capability Centres and the PM Gati Shakti programme, have also supported corporate investment and industrial expansion.

(KNN Bureau)