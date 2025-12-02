403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Expels Japanese Ship For Illegally Entering Its Territorial Waters
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China announced today that it has expelled a Japanese fishing vessel for illegally entering Chinese territorial waters Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson Liu Dejun said a Japanese fishing vessel was warned and expelled after illegally entering the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao region, Xinhua news agency reported spokesperson added that the CCG had taken the necessary control measures in accordance with the law, issued warnings, and turned the ship away, while emphasizing that Diaoyu Dao and its islands are integral Chinese territory."The CCG will continue to conduct rights-protection law enforcement operations in the waters of Diaoyu Dao to firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," the spokesperson added.China Japan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment