Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Expels Japanese Ship For Illegally Entering Its Territorial Waters


2025-12-02 04:01:11
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China announced today that it has expelled a Japanese fishing vessel for illegally entering Chinese territorial waters Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson Liu Dejun said a Japanese fishing vessel was warned and expelled after illegally entering the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao region, Xinhua news agency reported spokesperson added that the CCG had taken the necessary control measures in accordance with the law, issued warnings, and turned the ship away, while emphasizing that Diaoyu Dao and its islands are integral Chinese territory."The CCG will continue to conduct rights-protection law enforcement operations in the waters of Diaoyu Dao to firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," the spokesperson added.

MENAFN02122025000067011011ID1110423586



