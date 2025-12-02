Iraq TO Face Bahrain In Group D Match On December 3, Tuesday: FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iraq will face Bahrain on Wednesday at Stadium 974 in a Group D match for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 D comprises of Iraq, Bahrain, Algeria, and Sudan is the most decorated team in Arab Cup history by winning four titles: 1964, 1966, 1985, and 1988 enters the tournament with high morale after successfully qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 play-off, where they will face the winner of the Bolivia-Suriname match in the World Cup play-off, which will be held between March 23-31 in Mexico.

The winner will qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals, in which 48 teams will participate for the first time in the United States, Canada and Mexico FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 presents a great opportunity for Iraq to prepare for the World Cup play-off, taking advantage of the strong matches it will play in the tournament to enhance the harmony, understanding and readiness of its players for the decisive World Cup play-off's national team is led by Australian coach Graham Arnold, who took over in May and aspires to make his mark in his first appearance in the Arab Cup, Bahrain seeks to defend its chances in competing for the title of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, having been crowned winner of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup earlier in the year in Kuwait and Bahrain previously faced each other in the group stage during the previous edition of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021. The match ended in a goalless draw.

Iraq Bahrain FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025