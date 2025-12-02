“It Is An Honour For Egypt To Play In The Arab Cup”: Hassan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

With the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 underway, Egyptian national team player, Mahmoud 'Trézéguet' Hassan is proud of Qatar's leading role in bringing recognition to the region in the world of sports.

“The world witnessed Qatar's exceptional hosting capabilities during the World Cup in 2022. It was a historic achievement not just for the country, but for the region. Now with the Arab Cup, all eyes are on Qatar once again, as Arab football takes centre stage,” said Egypt's prolific striker, whose goal scoring style earned him the nickname 'Trézéguet', after former French footballer David Trézéguet.

Egypt has been placed in Group C in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, alongside Jordan, UAE and Kuwait. The Pharaohs will look to improve on their last showing, when they finished fourth, after narrowly losing to hosts Qatar in a penalty shootout at the FIFA Arab Cup held in 2021.

"The Arab Cup is an incredible tournament. It is an honour for Egypt to play in this prestigious competition. Every match is an opportunity for the team to showcase its strength, and I am sure they are ready to give it their all and make our fans proud," said Hassan, who also plays as a midfielder for Egyptian powerhouse, Al Ahly. His prolific club career also included playing for top European clubs, such as the English Premier League side Aston Villa, and Qatar's Al-Rayyan SC.Hassan marked his debut with the Egyptian national team in 2014, helping the team reach the African Cup final in 2017 and 2023. Most recently, he made a notable impact in the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, scoring five goals and helping Egypt secure a spot at the prestigious tournament.

"There is no greater feeling than wearing the national team jersey, with millions of Egyptian fans cheering for you. Playing for Egypt is an honour. I look forward to every match as though it is my first," said Hassan, who has made 86 appearances for his national team, scoring a total of 22 goals to date.

Egypt will look to make their fans proud at the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, as the team gets ready to kick off their campaign on December 2 when they face Kuwait at the iconic Lusail Stadium, 5:30pm.

“Playing in Qatar is a wonderful experience for any player. They will be playing on World Cup stadiums, which makes this tournament all the more special. Qatar's sporting infrastructure is truly commendable. The quality of stadiums and facilities make a difference in a team's performance and success,” said Hassan.

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 is taking place from December 1-18 across six stadiums, that previously hosted matches during the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. A total of 16 teams will have a chance to win the coveted trophy.