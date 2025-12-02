Ashghal Temporarily Closes One Direction On Wadi Al Banat Street
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary closure on part of Wadi Al Banat street at its intersection with Wadi Al Ebb street.
This closure is on one direction for road users going towards Lusail and will take place from Friday, December 5, at 12am until 5am on Sunday, December 7, 2025, to implement asphalt wearing course as part of Al Ebb & Leabib project (Pkg 3).
During the closure, motorists are advised to use surrounding roads and intersections as shown on the map to reach their destinations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment