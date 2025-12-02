Ashghal Temporarily Closes One Direction On Wadi Al Banat Street

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary closure on part of Wadi Al Banat street at its intersection with Wadi Al Ebb street.



This closure is on one direction for road users going towards Lusail and will take place from Friday, December 5, at 12am until 5am on Sunday, December 7, 2025, to implement asphalt wearing course as part of Al Ebb & Leabib project (Pkg 3).



During the closure, motorists are advised to use surrounding roads and intersections as shown on the map to reach their destinations.