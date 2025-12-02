Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ashghal Temporarily Closes One Direction On Wadi Al Banat Street

Ashghal Temporarily Closes One Direction On Wadi Al Banat Street


2025-12-02 04:00:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary closure on part of Wadi Al Banat street at its intersection with Wadi Al Ebb street.

This closure is on one direction for road users going towards Lusail and will take place from Friday, December 5, at 12am until 5am on Sunday, December 7, 2025, to implement asphalt wearing course as part of Al Ebb & Leabib project (Pkg 3).

During the closure, motorists are advised to use surrounding roads and intersections as shown on the map to reach their destinations.

MENAFN02122025000063011010ID1110423573



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search