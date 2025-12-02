Pakistan, Iran Expel Over 3,000 Afghan Refugees In One Day

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): As many as 3,164 Afghan refugees have been forcibly deported from neighbouring Pakistan and Iran in a single day, an official said on Tuesday.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), shared the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues report on his X handle, showing that 580 families, comprising 3,164 individuals, returned to the country on Monday.

He said the returnees entered the country through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand and the Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

He noted that 962 returning families (5,404 individuals) were transported to their respective areas, while 557 families received humanitarian assistance.

He added that 663 SIM cards were also distributed among the returning refugees by telecommunication firms.

On Sunday, nearly 4,834 Afghan refugees were also forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan.

kk